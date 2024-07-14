Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on S. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $20.34 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $55,935.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $55,935.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $1,311,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,399,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,271 shares of company stock worth $9,733,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,480,000 after purchasing an additional 442,593 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in SentinelOne by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $1,926,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

