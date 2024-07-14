Nervos Network Market Cap Hits $494.24 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $494.24 million and approximately $27.93 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,995.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.00 or 0.00616712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00115686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00037478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00261294 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00040667 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00068448 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,243,561,168 coins and its circulating supply is 44,552,926,455 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

