New South Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,968 shares during the period. Kemper accounts for about 2.4% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $56,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth about $23,384,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $14,360,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,109,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Kemper by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,820,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after buying an additional 158,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Kemper by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,125,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after buying an additional 150,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.36. The company had a trading volume of 333,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,288. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -65.26%.

In other Kemper news, Director Gerald Laderman bought 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

