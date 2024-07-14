New South Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of UniFirst worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 5,500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $856,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,600,714.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,747 shares in the company, valued at $971,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 5,500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $856,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,600,714.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,882 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Price Performance

UNF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.08. The company had a trading volume of 95,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,887. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.22 and a 200 day moving average of $166.17. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $149.58 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.81.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

About UniFirst

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.