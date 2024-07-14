New South Capital Management Inc. Has $101.92 Million Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,462 shares during the quarter. Open Text comprises about 4.3% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Open Text worth $101,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth about $139,600,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,627,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Open Text by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,058,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,891 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Open Text by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,852,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,970,000 after purchasing an additional 785,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Open Text by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,661,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,800,000 after purchasing an additional 782,885 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $31.54. 669,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,658. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTEX. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

