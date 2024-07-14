New South Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 606,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,831 shares during the period. Howard Hughes makes up about 1.8% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Howard Hughes worth $44,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HHH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE HHH traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 262,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $86.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.73.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

