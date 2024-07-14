New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,100 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,411,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Avantor comprises approximately 1.5% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Avantor worth $36,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,837,000 after acquiring an additional 211,189 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 9,120,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $156,455,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Avantor by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,418,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $93,433,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.79.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,037,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

