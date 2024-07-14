NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the June 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NEXON Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NEXOY traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$20.86. 2,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,766. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.23. NEXON has a fifty-two week low of C$14.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.49.
About NEXON
