NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $213.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $238.00 to $213.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.07.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $174.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. NICE has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.35.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. Equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in NICE by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,564,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $176,206,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NICE by 1,340.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,217,000 after acquiring an additional 434,789 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NICE by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,402,000 after acquiring an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in NICE by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,181,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,367,000 after acquiring an additional 201,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

