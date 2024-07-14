Node AI 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $970,306.46 (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Node AI has a market cap of $54.27 million and $970,306.46 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00000999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Node AI has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Node AI Profile

Node AI’s launch date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 95,103,911.66023931 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.56288123 USD and is up 10.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,128,195.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

