Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $172,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.35. The company had a trading volume of 942,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,378. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.80 and its 200-day moving average is $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

