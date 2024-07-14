Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares trading hands.
Northern Frontier Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.
About Northern Frontier
Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Frontier
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Frontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.