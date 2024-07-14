NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stake Lowered by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

Shares of NG stock remained flat at $4.07 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.02. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About NovaGold Resources



NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Articles

