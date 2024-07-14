NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
NovaGold Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.02. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $4.66.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
