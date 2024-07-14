NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.02. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $4.66.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.