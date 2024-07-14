NTV Asset Management LLC Has $207,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,590,533,000 after acquiring an additional 317,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,680,000 after acquiring an additional 435,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

3M Stock Up 0.8 %

3M stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,191. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

