NTV Asset Management LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.82.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NSC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.35. 942,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.78. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

