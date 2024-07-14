NTV Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. STAR Financial Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,698,000 after purchasing an additional 712,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.28. The stock had a trading volume of 210,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $125.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

