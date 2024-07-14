NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Novartis by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,819,000 after purchasing an additional 590,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 395.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 50,353 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.70. 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,080. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $228.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

