NTV Asset Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPH. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,284,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 49,423 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,818,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 910.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 462.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter.

PPH traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $93.50. 133,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,389. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $630.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

