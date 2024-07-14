NTV Asset Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPHFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPH. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,284,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 49,423 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,818,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 910.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 462.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

PPH traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $93.50. 133,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,389. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $630.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

