Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,485 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Nucor by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 67,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Nucor by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.44. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $203.00.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.71.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

