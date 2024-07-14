Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Short Interest Update

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the June 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.71.

NUE traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.10. 1,414,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,640. Nucor has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 208.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

