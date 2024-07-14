Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NCA opened at $8.78 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

