Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NMS stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $11.61.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
