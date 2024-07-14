Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $81,794.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,979,598 shares in the company, valued at $69,602,520.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,621 shares of company stock worth $147,044 in the last three months.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

