Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NRK stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
