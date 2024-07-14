Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NIM stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

