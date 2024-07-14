Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NPV opened at $11.65 on Friday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
