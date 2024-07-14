Nvwm LLC Acquires 1,361 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,649.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 73,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 69,132 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,005,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,524,539. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average is $91.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

