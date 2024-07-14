Nvwm LLC Grows Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 278.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGV stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $87.32. 6,838,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.51.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

