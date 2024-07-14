Nvwm LLC Has $828,000 Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 46,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ATI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth $1,698,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 735.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 312,699 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $58.53. 1,086,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,071. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

