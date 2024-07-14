Nvwm LLC Purchases 96 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after acquiring an additional 178,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,322,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.35. 4,801,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,227. The stock has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.95.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

