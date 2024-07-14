Nvwm LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,916,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,180. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.