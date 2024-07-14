NXM (NXM) 1-Day Volume Hits $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009226 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,125.01 or 1.00093100 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012083 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00067422 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

