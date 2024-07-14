NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Cut by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $19,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,529,129,000 after buying an additional 118,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $407,506,000 after buying an additional 325,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $359,274,000 after buying an additional 65,741 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.24.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.43. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $286.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

