Oasis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $549.41 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 1% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $549.41 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.50 or 0.05346935 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00043380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00014685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08187555 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $19,332,098.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

