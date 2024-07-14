Oasis Network Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 14th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $548.65 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0817 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.34 or 0.05312783 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00042890 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00014326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08187555 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $19,332,098.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

