OMG Network Market Capitalization Tops $41.20 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $41.20 million and $7.95 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00042882 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.