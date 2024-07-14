OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OCX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OCX

OncoCyte Price Performance

OCX opened at $3.33 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 2,905.14% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.