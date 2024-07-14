OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.70

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 30,885 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49.

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

