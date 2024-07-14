Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.55.

HUM traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $382.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.45. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

