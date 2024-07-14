Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,634 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,438,000 after purchasing an additional 730,751 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,266,000. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,299,000. DORVAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,340,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 486.9% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 114,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 95,024 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. 620,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $64.86.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

