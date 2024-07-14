Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 161.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 215.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 18.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:OSK traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.03. The company had a trading volume of 343,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,092. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.99 and a 200 day moving average of $112.77. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Citigroup began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.