Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Insperity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Insperity by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSP. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,695 shares of company stock worth $2,044,864. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,029. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 58.68%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

