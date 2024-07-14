Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000.

TransUnion stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.96. 1,036,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,525.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,376. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.73.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

