Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,378,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,448,000 after purchasing an additional 83,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,028,000 after purchasing an additional 851,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,661,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $71.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

