Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,482 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $570,789,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $108,799,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,626 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,128,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.
PPL Price Performance
Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. 6,501,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
PPL Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
PPL Profile
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PPL
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.