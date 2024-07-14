Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,945 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,299,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $1,542,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 80.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $843,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,662. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.43. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.24.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

