Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE COR traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $222.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,087. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $246.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.44.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $5,853,984.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on COR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Cencora

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

