Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 38,582 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PowerSchool worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in PowerSchool by 106.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 3,244.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,295 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $28,917.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,763.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 30,914 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $695,874.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 462,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,251.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,295 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $28,917.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 289,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,763.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,508 shares of company stock worth $6,538,403 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Trading Down 0.4 %

PowerSchool stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.41. 3,807,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,798. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.80 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W cut PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

