Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,037,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 591,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after buying an additional 86,427 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 38.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after buying an additional 153,676 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 2,254.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,409,000 after buying an additional 181,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,197. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.00 and a twelve month high of $283.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.36 and a 200-day moving average of $237.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. Research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total value of $232,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,367.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

